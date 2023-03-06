Two-day Hunza Festival concluded

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Two-day Hunza Festival successfully concluded in the Federal capital on March 05 after gaining a lot of attention from the enthusiasts of twin cities.

The event which was being organized by Hunza Cultural Forum (HCF), not only exhibit the rich culture and heritage of the valley but also encouraged local as well as foreign tourists to feel the magic of the scenic beauty of the land.

The event was also aimed at promoting various colourful aspects of the valley including cultural heritage, art and crafts and tourism opportunities of the fairy tale land of Pakistan.

The event featured intriguing folk instrumental music by traditional bands from Hunza Valley, folk songs in various languages of the Valley including Burushaski, Wakhi, Shina, and Domaki, display of traditional handicraft products and organic cuisine of Hunza Valley and other regions of Gilgit-Baltistan which was highly appreciated by the visitors.

Hunza Awards was also part of the event through which social, cultural, educational, and professional contributions of the Hunzokutz were highlighted.

Hunza Film Festival provided a platform for creative people from the Hunza region to screen their films and documentary work based on the culture and heritage of the valley.

Talking to APP Nazish Ali a resident of Islamabad termed the festival a great opportunity to see the rich and colorful culture of the north of Pakistan.

She said that such events should be arranged more frequently as it provides an opportunity to see the beautiful culture of Pakistan but also promotes the soft image of the country.

Shahid Ali a visitor said that Pakistan possesses a mesmerizing landscape, natural beauty, history and rich cultural heritage and these events makes the youth realize that Pakistan is more beautiful than any other country in the world.

He said that government and private institutions both should further promote the culture and heritage of the different parts of the country as the beautiful valleys of north has unique wild flora and fauna which can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

A young girl Yashfa said that she enjoyed the event a lot and her family has decided that during the next summer vacation they will visit the Hunza valley to experience all the beauty and culture which they see in this festival.

She said that she enjoyed the traditional foods of Hunza valley and also purchased some traditional dress and jewelry which is so beautiful.

