Two-day Hunza Festival To Kick Off In Federal Capital From March 4

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Two-day Hunza Festival to kick off in Federal Capital from March 4

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Two-day Hunza Festival will kick off in the Federal Capital from March 4 featuring number of cultural and fun activities from Hunza region for the enthusiasts of twin cities.

The event which is being organized by Hunza Cultural Forum (HCF) will not only display the beauty of the valley but will also promote the rich tourist opportunities available in the land.

The event aimed at promoting various colorful aspects of the valley including cultural heritage, art and crafts and tourism opportunities of the fairy tale land of Pakistan.

The event will feature intriguing folk instrumental music by traditional bands from Hunza Valley, folk songs in various languages of the Valley including Burushaski, Wakhi, Shina, and Domaki, display of traditional handicraft products and organic cuisine of Hunza Valley and other regions of Gilgit-Baltistan are also a part of the event.

Hunza Awards are also part of the event through which social, cultural, educational, and professional contributions of the Hunzokutz will be highlighted.

Hunza Film Festival will provide a platform to the creative people from the Hunza region to screen their film and documentary work based on the culture and heritage of the valley.

The 2023 edition of the Hunza Festival is held after the gap of two years as the activity was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic

