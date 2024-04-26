Open Menu

Two-day Int’l Conference On Advances In Seed Storage Techniques Held At UAP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two-day int’l conference on advances in seed storage techniques held at UAP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Department of Agriculture, University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP) has organized a two-day international conference on "Advances in Seed Storage Techniques" here.

The special guest of the conference was Prof Dr Zhang, Deputy Director of China's Beijing Engineering Research Center who appreciated organizers of the event and said that International Conference on Advances in Seed Storage Techniques and the presence of participating scientists, researchers, policy makers and industry leaders was a great achievement for UAP.

He said that in a world facing challenges like climate change, population growth and depletion of natural resources, the importance of seed conservation and storage was imperative, adding that seeds were not only part of agriculture but also our global food security and biodiversity conservation.

Vice-Chancellor UAP, Prof Dr Jahan Bakht said that the aim of the conference was to provide an excellent platform to further advance sustainable agriculture in Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He hoped that the conference would be a source of experimental results, dissemination of innovative research and shaping the future of seed storage techniques, adding that it would play an important role in promoting cooperation.

“Our collective goal is to advance scientific studies that meet the critical needs of farming communities and ecosystems around the world,” he remarked.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Professor Iftikhar Hussain Khalil and welcomed the Chief Guest Prof Dr Zhang and other participants and said that the conference would provide opportunities for rich discussions and presentations ranging from new conservation techniques to digital technologies in seed storage management.

APP/adi

