Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 1.8b Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Wednesday approved two development schemes of Urban Development & Local Government Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1.806 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Wednesday approved two development schemes of Urban Development & Local Government Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1.806 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 42nd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Rainwater Management-Drainage Arrangement for Sore Point at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 653.212 million and Strengthening of Program Management Unit (PMU) and City Implementation Units (CIUs) (2nd Revised) for; (i) Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP) and (ii) Project Readiness Financing (PRF) under Punjab Urban Development Projects" at the cost of Rs.

1,153.009 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board,Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordinationand other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

