Two die, two injured as Vigo Van falls into deep ravine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons died and two other, including a minor girl, received injuries as a Vigo Van fell into a deep ravine in Dargai area of Malakand district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Vigo Van went out the control of the driver and fell into a 150 deep ravine near Bilal Hotel in Dargai area.

The injured persons who are identified as Hameedullah and 12 years girl, Saima are rescued and rushed to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Batkhela for treatment.

Soon after receiving of reports about the accident, Rescue 1122 Malakand and teams of Dargai Medical and Disaster received on the site and started rescue operation.