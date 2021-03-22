UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die, Two Injured As Vigo Van Falls Into Deep Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:37 PM

Two die, two injured as Vigo Van falls into deep ravine

Two persons died and two other, including a minor girl, received injuries as a Vigo Van fell into a deep ravine in Dargai area of Malakand district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons died and two other, including a minor girl, received injuries as a Vigo Van fell into a deep ravine in Dargai area of Malakand district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Vigo Van went out the control of the driver and fell into a 150 deep ravine near Bilal Hotel in Dargai area.

The injured persons who are identified as Hameedullah and 12 years girl, Saima are rescued and rushed to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Batkhela for treatment.

Soon after receiving of reports about the accident, Rescue 1122 Malakand and teams of Dargai Medical and Disaster received on the site and started rescue operation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Hotel Driver Died Vigo Van Malakand Dargai SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

20 minutes ago

Ahead of Donor Conference, MSF Urges That Humanita ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Testing Capacity in Syria Still Low Leadi ..

4 minutes ago

Railways business share to expand from 5 to 25 pc ..

4 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

11 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.