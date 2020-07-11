UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held, Drug Recovered

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:02 PM

Two drug peddlers held, drug recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers during crackdown and recovered drugs from their possession.

According to details, Khan Garh police conducted raid and arrested drug peddlers Ijaz s/o Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ajmal s/o Nabi Buksh and recovered two kilogramme hashish from their possession.

SHO Khangarh Inspector Chaudhary Javed Akhtar told media that incharge police picket Mondka ASI Safdar Hussain was on patrolling along with his team last night when they stopped a car and checked it. The police recovered drugs from the car during checking and started legal action against the accused.

The raids against drug peddlers would continue without any discrimination.

