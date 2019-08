(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, August 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Police on Tuesday conducted a raid in Gujjar pura area and arrested two accused and recovered 500 bottles of liquor.

Police arrested the accused Shehzad Masih involved in supplying the drug in various areas of the city.

Police have also registered a case against them and started investigation.