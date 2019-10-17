Two Drug Pushers Held In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:59 PM
The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers, including a woman, and recovered 3.660kg charas
According to the police, PS Sambrial, on a tip off, raided Veeramkey village and managed to arrest Tahira with 2.260kg charas.
Meanwhile, the police intercepted Nisar near Mulkhanwala village and recovered 1.400kg charas.
The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.