Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers, including a woman, and recovered 3.660kg charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers, including a woman , and recovered 3.660kg charas.

According to the police, PS Sambrial, on a tip off, raided Veeramkey village and managed to arrest Tahira with 2.260kg charas.

Meanwhile, the police intercepted Nisar near Mulkhanwala village and recovered 1.400kg charas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.