Two drugs peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Taxila Police, during crackdown against drug dealers on Saturday, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilograms charas from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, during the crackdwn, 1.

31 kilogram charas was recovered from Ameer Hamza, 1.45 kilogram charas was recovered from Meer Sarsooh.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under Narcotics Act and launched further investigation.