Two Gangs Busted, Looted Items Recovered

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two gangs busted, looted items recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four members of two gangs including motorcycle lifter ,robbery and theft along with their ring leaders and recovered looted items.

According to police spokesman, police teams led by SHO Seetal Marri police station, Inspector Altaf Hussain raided and arrested two members of Faheem alias Faheema gang including ring leader Muhammad Faheem son of Sajjad Hussain and Ali Akbar son of Abdul Sattar .

Similarly, police also busted Kashif alias Kashi gang including ring leader Muhammad Kashif son of Nazeer Ahamd and his accomplice Muhammad Muazam son of Jaffer Ali.

The looted items worth Rs 5,95,000 was also recovered from the arrested gangs while two pistols and bullets were also recovered from Kashi gang.

The seven cases were traced from the Faheema gang and six cases from Kashi gang.

