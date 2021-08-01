Two gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles, mobile phones, jewelry and illegal weapons from their possession.

Phalora police team raided and arrested Muhammad Sajad alias Saji and Danish Ali alias Shanu and recovered Rs 35,000 in cash, 2 mobile phones, Jewellry, 2 pistols and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 12 cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered.

Further investigation was underway.