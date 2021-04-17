UrduPoint.com
Two Godowns Sealed; Hoarded Sugar Seized

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:32 PM

Two godowns sealed; hoarded sugar seized

Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq on Saturday sealed two godowns after seizing 1600 sugar bags

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq on Saturday sealed two godowns after seizing 1600 sugar bags.

In a crackdown against sugar mafia, the AC Chunian along with other officials visited Alahabad and seized 400 sugar bags hoarded at a godown of trader Sheikh Zeeshan and 1200 sugar bags from the godown of merchant Shabbir Rehmani.

The AC sealed the both godowns.

Talking to the media, Rizwanul Haq said that no body would be allowed to hoarding and action would be taken without any discrimination.

