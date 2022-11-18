Two health screening camps set-up in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, said that the health screening camps have been set up in Multan on the special directions of provincial health minister Punjab Dr. Akhtar Malik.

He expressed these views during visit to health screening camp and also reviewed the screening process at various counters.

He said that free screening facilities would be available to hundreds of people against various diseases besides this people will also get full awareness about preventive measures of various diseases. On this occasion, Program Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Multan Dr.

Ghulam Yasin Saber while giving briefing said that three-day health screening camps have been set up at Dera MUhammadi and 9-Kassi areas.

The screening camps will continue till Sunday, November 20. They further informed that the free screening facilities of hepatitis B and C, malaria, TB, HIV-AIDS, diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems, breast cancer, cervical cancer and children facing malnutrition issues were being provided in the screening camps.

Apart from this, the Health Screening Camp provides corona and Hepatitis B vaccinations, all 12 vaccines for children as well as family planning and check-up facilities for pregnant women.