Two Held, Motorcycles Seized
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police arrested two thieves and recovered motorcycles and an electric water motor from their possession.
Phularwan police arrested Amir and Abu Bakar with three motorcycles and an electric water motor worth Rs 252,000. The accused were also involved in dozens of robbery cases.
