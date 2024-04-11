Open Menu

Two Held With Narcotics:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Two held with narcotics:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to Police,on the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran,teams of Kotmomin and Tarkhanwala raided within their jurisdiction and netted Akram and Sultan Ali with 160 liters of liquor and 1.2 kg hashish respectively.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

