Two Held With Narcotics In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:18 PM

Two held with narcotics in Khuzdar

Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two alleged accused after recovering huge quantity of chars from their possession at Zawa check post area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two alleged accused after recovering huge quantity of chars from their possession at Zawa check post area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, these narcotics were seized from a suspected vehicle during checking at Zawa Check Post and two alleged accused have also apprehended at the moment by Levies Forces.

Narcotics are being smuggled in country through a vehicle by smugglers, the Levies forces said. Further investigation was underway.

