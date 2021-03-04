Two held with narcotics in sialkot

Police arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Thursday.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police, SHO Badiana police station along with police team conducted search operation against drugs peddlers and arrested two accused- Umer Farooq and Gulzar Hussain.

Police also recovered 2.160 kg hashish and 20 liter wine from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them.