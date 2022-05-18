Two illegal colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

A FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of Canal Avenue and Auckland City colonies at Jaranwala-Sheikhupura Road Bypass and found them illegal.

The enforcement team sealed premises of the colonies and demolished their structures, including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegalhousing schemes, the spokesman added.