(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The civil defence department sealed two illegal petrol pumps on Purana Chiniot Road

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The civil defence department sealed two illegal petrol pumps on Purana Chiniot

According to official sources, the department has lodged a report to police concerned for the registration of cases against the owners of petrol pumps- Amir Noul and Shuorat Ali.