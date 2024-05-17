Open Menu

Two Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Two killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Two youth were killed in a fatal road accident between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley in Pasrur Tehsil,here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson,one of the victims was identified as Sooraj (18).

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital Pasrur.

