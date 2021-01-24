Two killed, 4 injured in road mishap near Naudero

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two children were killed and four others were injured in a car-rickshaw collision, on Naudero-Larkana Road, near Metla Village, some 20 kilometers from here on Sunday.

According to Police, Muhammad Punhal Mirani resident of Pir-jo-Goth of Naudero(Larkana) along-with his family, riding on a rickshaw on his way to some work in Larkana city, some 20 KMs from here were hit by a speedy car and killed two children namely Muhammad Ayub 12 years(son) and Bibi Dua Batool 6years (daughter) on the spot, while Muhammad Punhal Mirani, Irshad Khatoon(Wife), Hasina Khatoon and Bibi Muneza Batool(2 years) were injured.

The injured were shifted to CMC Hospital Larkana. The car driver escaped from the scene, police said. Area police impounded the car.

The bodies were handed-over to the heirs after postmortem.

Naudero Police Station of Larkana district has registered the case against the car driver and investigates further in this regard.