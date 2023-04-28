UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Four Injured In Car-truck Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Two killed, four injured in car-truck collision

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Two members of the same family were killed and four received critical injuries in a collision between a car and a truck in Pindi Gheb tehsil of Attock on Friday.

According to police and rescue sources, the car driver fell asleep near the Kharapa Interchange of CPEC and rammed the vehicle into the truck from behind, killing two people in the car on the spot.

Among the dead are the car driver and a woman, whereas another woman and three children were seriously injured. The car was going from Islamabad to Mianwali.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital Pindi Gheb, from where two were referred to Rawalpindi as their condition worsened.

