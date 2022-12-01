Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) ::Two persons were killed in a road accident near Khushab on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Ansar Bloch (45) and Ali (41) residents of Khushab and employees of education department were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven school van hit their two-wheeler near Sargodha-Khushab road.

Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Police were investigating.