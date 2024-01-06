Two killed in separate accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Two persons including an elderly woman lost their lives in road and train accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday.

According to Husri police, 70-year-old Shrimati Hasnshi Bai Kolhi was struck by a speeding car at the Husri intersection here, leaving her dead on the spot.

The police said the local people shifted the dead body to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where the medico-legal formalities were completed before handing the body back to her family for the funeral.

The police said that the car driver escaped from the spot along with the vehicle.

In a separate incident on a railway track in Kotri, Jamshoro district, 23-year-old Mashood Chaang was killed after being hit by Pakistan Express.

Chaang's dead body was shifted to Taluka Hospital Kotri for the medico-legal formalities.