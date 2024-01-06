Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons including an elderly woman lost their lives in road and train accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Two persons including an elderly woman lost their lives in road and train accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday.

According to Husri police, 70-year-old Shrimati Hasnshi Bai Kolhi was struck by a speeding car at the Husri intersection here, leaving her dead on the spot.

The police said the local people shifted the dead body to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where the medico-legal formalities were completed before handing the body back to her family for the funeral.

The police said that the car driver escaped from the spot along with the vehicle.

In a separate incident on a railway track in Kotri, Jamshoro district, 23-year-old Mashood Chaang was killed after being hit by Pakistan Express.

Chaang's dead body was shifted to Taluka Hospital Kotri for the medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri Women Family From

Recent Stories

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

13 minutes ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

12 minutes ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

10 minutes ago
 14 environmental samples tested positive for polio ..

14 environmental samples tested positive for poliovirus

10 minutes ago
 FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, ..

FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, efficiency, effectiveness

10 minutes ago
Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in ..

Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts

10 minutes ago
 Mutilated body found from fields

Mutilated body found from fields

1 hour ago
 AJK President expresses his deep Shock over the sa ..

AJK President expresses his deep Shock over the sad demise of EX AJK Minister

1 hour ago
 FESCO promotion training to start from Monday

FESCO promotion training to start from Monday

2 hours ago
 5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appel ..

5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals' decisions

2 hours ago
 Police IT wing imparts training to IT Operators, H ..

Police IT wing imparts training to IT Operators, Head Moharars in software use

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan