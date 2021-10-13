Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed while two others suffered burn injuries in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours

According to Rescue-1122, Attaullah, a resident of Defence View Colony, Jarranwala was installing lights at his home when his hand touched the live wires. He suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Riaz (61) was crossing a road when he was knocked down by a rickshaw near Noor Fatima Mills, Khurrianwala. He died on the spot.

Separately, two labourers identified as Amir Wahab and Safdar Khan were working in a dying factory situated in Mohala Aslam Ganj, Madina Town when they receivedburn injuries after the boiler caught fire due to leakage of oil.

The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.