Two killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, 45-year-old person committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Nishatabad railway station.

The deceased was identified as Muzhar Hussain r/o mohala Ramzanabad.

Rescue team handed over the body to railway police.

Meanwhile, a Mazda truck hit a motorcycle near lower canal road Chak 205 Wazirwala. Consequently, 35-year-old rider identified as Tanveer s/o Aslam died on the spot. The victim was a resident of Dhuddiwala, Jarranwala road, Faisalabad.

Rescue team handed over the body to the family.