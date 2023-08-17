Open Menu

Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, 45-year-old person committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Nishatabad railway station.

The deceased was identified as Muzhar Hussain r/o mohala Ramzanabad.

Rescue team handed over the body to railway police.

Meanwhile, a Mazda truck hit a motorcycle near lower canal road Chak 205 Wazirwala. Consequently, 35-year-old rider identified as Tanveer s/o Aslam died on the spot. The victim was a resident of Dhuddiwala, Jarranwala road, Faisalabad.

Rescue team handed over the body to the family.

