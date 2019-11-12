UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Rizwan along with Arham was travelling on motorbike when they were hit by a truck near chak no 80,Sitiana road.

Consequently,Rizwan sustained severe injuries and died on the spot while Arham suffered critical injuries and shifted to DHQ hospital.

In another accident, Yousaf,resident of Chak No.378-GB killed when a truck ran over him near Addah Hamandka,tehsil Jarranwala.

