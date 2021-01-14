UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Two killed, one hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast two persons were killed and one another sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and rickshaw near at New tehsil complex Kot Addu.

According to details, a motorcycle was collided with rickshaw at Kot Addu area last night in which three persons sustained serious injuries.

The local people were shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu where two people succumbed to injuries. While another critical injured was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan.

The deceased were identified as Arslan and Bilal residents of Dhup Sari Muzaffargarh.

More Stories From Pakistan

