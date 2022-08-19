UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Injured In Bajaur Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons on Friday were killed and another received injuries in a bomb blast near a police post in Dumha Dola area of Tehsil Mamond, Bajaur district.

According to private news channel, District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Abdul Samad Khan said that two people were killed and another injured in the blast.

The DPO said that a special search operation to trace the culprits had been started in the area.

