Two killed, six injured as oil tanker rammed into passenger van

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries as a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van on Rawalpindi road near village Jaffar in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries as a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van on Rawalpindi road near village Jaffar in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that the Fatehjang bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi when reached near village Jaffar- a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van resultantly two persons on board passenger van among them a woman was killed while six others among them a toddler was critically injured.

The incident was so fatal that the bodies of the deceased were stuck in the wreckage of the van which were retrieved after cutting the body of the van.

The injured and bodies were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Fatehjang police registered a case against an unknown oil tanker driver and started further investigation.