UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Six Injured As Oil Tanker Rammed Into Passenger Van

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Two killed, six injured as oil tanker rammed into passenger van

Two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries as a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van on Rawalpindi road near village Jaffar in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries as a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van on Rawalpindi road near village Jaffar in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Saturday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that the Fatehjang bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi when reached near village Jaffar- a speedy oil tanker recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a passenger van resultantly two persons on board passenger van among them a woman was killed while six others among them a toddler was critically injured.

The incident was so fatal that the bodies of the deceased were stuck in the wreckage of the van which were retrieved after cutting the body of the van.

The injured and bodies were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Fatehjang police registered a case against an unknown oil tanker driver and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Oil Road Rawalpindi Van Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

4 minutes ago
 Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

4 minutes ago
 Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel ..

Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel crisis

4 minutes ago
 India continuously violating all int'l laws and co ..

India continuously violating all int'l laws and conventions in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolen ..

Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolence

47 seconds ago
 Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.