Two Killed, Three Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:46 PM

Two persons including a minor girl were killed while three others sustained injuries in different incidents during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons including a minor girl were killed while three others sustained injuries in different incidents during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122, a security guard namely Allah Ditta Tawakal, resident of Chak No 642-JB was shot dead by unidentified persons near Haider Garden on Canal Road, Jarranwala.

In another incident, a rashly driven bus ran over a minor girl Meerab on Rajbah road near Jhang Bazar police station. She died on the spot.

A collision between a truck and a van left two persons injured near Baharwali Puli.

The injured were identified as Mushtaq and Raza.

Zulfiqar (40) was injured when a shed of a hotel fell down near Clock Tower Chowk,in Jhang bazaar. He was rushed to the Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

