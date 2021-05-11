Two LESCO employees shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Two Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employees were shot dead over personal enmity in Said pur area, Allama Iqbal Town here.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday, accused Usman opened firing on LESCO two employees-- Ishaq (60) and Amjad (38) over personal enmity and shot them dead.

On instruction of SP Iqbal Town Awais Shafiq, a police team arrested the accused, while further investigation was underway.