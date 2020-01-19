Two marquees fined over violation of marriage act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two marquees owners were fined amounting Rs 50,000 over violation of marriage act here on Sunday.

According to Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed conducted raids at various marriage halls and found two marquees-Executive marquee and Multan marquee, violating one dish and timings rule.

The team imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively two both the marquees.