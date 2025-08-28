Open Menu

Two Metro Bus Stations Closed Due To Flood Situation In Ravi River

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

Two metro bus stations have been closed due to flood conditions in the Ravi River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Two metro bus stations have been closed due to flood conditions in the Ravi River.

According to Punjab Mass-transit Authority sources, due to flood risks, Niazi Adda Metro Bus Station and Shahdara Metro Bus Station have been closed for all types of passengers.

Heavy police and security personnel have been deployed at Niazi Adda and Shahdara metro stations, while the entrances and exits of both stations have been closed. Citizens have been instructed to use alternative stations.

It should be remembered that there is a fear of high water level entering the Ravi River, safety measures are being taken by the Punjab Government on the instructions of Punjab CM to prevent the risks of flood conditions.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of cr ..

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari

17 seconds ago
 May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in ..

May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case

19 seconds ago
 Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situati ..

Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

20 seconds ago
 China’s transfer of advanced agricultural techno ..

China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..

21 seconds ago
 Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for ..

Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters

22 seconds ago
 Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

7 minutes ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

7 minutes ago
 Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case ..

Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan