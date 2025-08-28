Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

Two metro bus stations have been closed due to flood conditions in the Ravi River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Two metro bus stations have been closed due to flood conditions in the Ravi River.

According to Punjab Mass-transit Authority sources, due to flood risks, Niazi Adda Metro Bus Station and Shahdara Metro Bus Station have been closed for all types of passengers.

Heavy police and security personnel have been deployed at Niazi Adda and Shahdara metro stations, while the entrances and exits of both stations have been closed. Citizens have been instructed to use alternative stations.

It should be remembered that there is a fear of high water level entering the Ravi River, safety measures are being taken by the Punjab Government on the instructions of Punjab CM to prevent the risks of flood conditions.