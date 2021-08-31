Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 64 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 1,148 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,337 while recoveries 21,787.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 253 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 60 at DHQ Hospital and 3 at General Hospital. He further said that 515 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.