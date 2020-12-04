Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two patients infected with COVID-19 died in the city, while 23 persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Friday that after the death of two patients, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 263 since March this year.

He informed that 267 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, and 23 tested positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 463, while 5,835 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He further said that of the total 635 beds, as many as 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26 including 10 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.