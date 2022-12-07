UrduPoint.com

Two More Tested Positive For Dengue Virus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Two more tested positive for dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,763. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that 14 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 9 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), four to the District Headquarters Hospital, and one to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, seven were confirmed cases, with five belonging to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered ten FIRs, sealed two premises, issued Challans to 20, notices to 503, and a fine of Rs 238,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 30 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,412 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 31 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,276 spots and detected larvae at no place.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi November Family From

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

29 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

1 hour ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.