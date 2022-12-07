Two more tested positive for dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,763. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that 14 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 9 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), four to the District Headquarters Hospital, and one to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, seven were confirmed cases, with five belonging to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered ten FIRs, sealed two premises, issued Challans to 20, notices to 503, and a fine of Rs 238,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 30 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,412 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 31 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,276 spots and detected larvae at no place.