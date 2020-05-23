UrduPoint.com
Two Motorcyclists Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 10:19 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A police constable and a villager were killed on-the-spot while another sustained serious injuries when their bikes collided on Pindi Bhattian Road near Thatha Gahra, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 source said that police constable Mehdi Hassan r/o Pindi Bhattian was on his way to Hafizabad on a motorbike when another bike driven by Khalid collided with his bike.

As a result of which constable Mehdi and Khalid died on-the-spot while Adeel sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodied and injured to the hospital.

