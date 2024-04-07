Two moyorcycalists dies as car run over them

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) As many as two motorcyclists were crushed to death after a speeding car ran over them near Sharif Cotton Factory on GT road.

The deceased were identified as Sajjad and Asif residents of Chak No 125/15-L Mian Channu.

The car driver managed to escape from there while police shifted the bodies to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Mian Channu.

Police took the car into custody and launched legal action into the incident.

