Two Moyorcycalists Dies As Car Run Over Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two moyorcycalists dies as car run over them

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) As many as two motorcyclists were crushed to death after a speeding car ran over them near Sharif Cotton Factory on GT road.

According to details, an overspeeding car hit two motorcyclists near Sharif cotton factory GT road in two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sajjad and Asif residents of Chak No 125/15-L Mian Channu.

The car driver managed to escape from there while police shifted the bodies to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Mian Channu.

Police took the car into custody and launched legal action into the incident.

APP/qbs-sak

