Two mugger crocodiles gifted by Sindh Wildlife displayed at Peshawar Zoo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Two mugger crocodile, Crocodylus palustris, have been exhibited for visitors at Peshawar Zoo, increasing the number reptiles being displayed for public at the facility to 11 and all the species to more than 70.

The crocodiles have been gifted by Sindh Wildlife Department, said Abid Majeed, Secretary Environment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a tweet on social media here Sunday.

Abid Majeed said that these gifted mugger crocodiles were medium sized around four to five meters long.

The mugger crocodile, also called as `crocodile of marsh', is native to fresh water habitats from Southern Iran to the Indian Sub-continent, he told.

Abdi Majeed also expressed special gratitude to Secretary and Conservator Wildlife Sindh for there generous gift for people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.