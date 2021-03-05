UrduPoint.com
Two Notorious Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mahboob Rasheed Mian, Police have launched a crackdown against criminals under the supervision of Incharge PO staff Nazima Mushtaq.

The team arrested two proclaimed offenders Noor Hussain and Adnan wanted to Basti Malook police station in different cases of robbery.

Incharge PO staff Nazima Mushtaq said that crackdown would continue against criminals on daily basis.

