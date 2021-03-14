UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Booked For Operating Illegal Wagon Stands, 10 Wagons Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 10 passenger wagons and also got cases registered against two persons for running illegal wagon stands in the city.

On late Saturday night, Regional Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin and Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar raided at Dera Adda Chowk and found two illegal wagon stands.

They impounded 10 vehicles and also got cases registered against the managers of the both illegal stands namely Imran Sajid and Fiaz.

Cases were registered under four different sections including meddling into state affairs, extortion, illegal workshop and presence of LPG cylinder. The case is also being registered against administration of Itmaan CNG station as they were also found operating illegal wagon stand, said official sources.

