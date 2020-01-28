Two persons suffer burn injuries in Lahore

Two persons received burn injuries in fire incident at a home situated Tajpura scheme,Butt Chowk here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons received burn injuries in fire incident at a home situated Tajpura scheme,Butt Chowk here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokemsman, the persons were sitting in the room of a house when fire broke out, causing burn injuries to them.

On information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured - Shamim (39) s/o Akhtar and Sabir (65) s/o Rehmat to Mayo Hospital.