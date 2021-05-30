UrduPoint.com
Two POs Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that teams of Shahpur and Laksiyan police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested two proclaimed offenders-- Ahmed Khan and Sarwar Ali wanted in dozens of cases of robbery. Further investigation was underway.

