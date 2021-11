Kot Momin police Saturday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a robbery case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Kot Momin police Saturday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a robbery case.

The police conducted a raid at the hideout of the outlaws and arrested POs Waqar Hussain and Ghulam Abbas.

Further investigation was underway