Two poultry shops sealed in Faisalabad

Sat 29th February 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed two chicken shops owners for not possessing medical fitness certificates.

PFA spokesman said on Saturday,the PFA teams conducted raids at various shops and found Allah Rakha Chicken Sale Center and JL Chicken Mart in Faisalabad were being run by those persons who had no medical fitness certificates.

The teams sealed both these chicken shops and warned their owners to get medical fitness certificate before starting their sale activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also sealed Khalil Mirch Chakki and Ali fat rendering unit in Faisalabad on the charge of sheer violations of rules and regulations and confiscate 920 kilograms spurious chilli powder and 920 kg turmeric powder from various shops in the division, spokesman added.

