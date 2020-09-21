Two proclaim offenders held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Khangrah Police claimed to arrest two proclaim offenders during a raid, here on Monday.

According to police sources, SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar constituted a special team to arrest two dangerous outlaws, hailing from "A" category.

The police team, working on tip off, managed to arrest the both proclaimed offenders, namely Shan alias Shana son of Zamir and Kalu alias Nadeem son of Allah Dittah.

The both were involved in heinous crimes. SHO Javed Akhtar stated that police would not tolerate criminals. The action would remain continue against anti state elements.