Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider sentenced for charges of inciting sedition

Sentenced For Charges Of Inciting Sedition

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Retired Major Adil Farooq Raja and Retired Captain Haider Raza Mehdi have been convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel.

According to the ISPR, the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals through due judicial process.

Adil Farooq Raja has been awarded 14 years while Haider Raza Mehdi 12 years rigorous imprisonment.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited.