UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Killed, Four Injured In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Two robbers killed, four injured in police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed during police encounter while four others sustained injuries near Chak No 88/10-R New Khanewal to Bahawalpur bypass last night.

According to details, six armed robbers held hostage the brokers which were going to Dehrki from Pattoki near Chak No 88/10-R.

Meanwhile, the police team on routine patrolling reached there. The robbers started firing on police team and in retaliation, two unknown dacoits died on the spot while four others arrested.

The injured dacoits were identified as Rana Ijaz, Zulfiqar, Niaz and Muhammad Jafar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that all brokers remained safe and their wealth also.

The injured dacoits were shifted to district headquarters hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Died Bahawalpur Khanewal Pattoki Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.