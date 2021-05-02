Two robbers killed, four injured in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed during police encounter while four others sustained injuries near Chak No 88/10-R New Khanewal to Bahawalpur bypass last night.

According to details, six armed robbers held hostage the brokers which were going to Dehrki from Pattoki near Chak No 88/10-R.

Meanwhile, the police team on routine patrolling reached there. The robbers started firing on police team and in retaliation, two unknown dacoits died on the spot while four others arrested.

The injured dacoits were identified as Rana Ijaz, Zulfiqar, Niaz and Muhammad Jafar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that all brokers remained safe and their wealth also.

The injured dacoits were shifted to district headquarters hospital.