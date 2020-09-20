Two schools closed after 5 positive Coronavirus cases

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The district government on Sunday decided to close two schools after five coronavirus positive cases reported in Kohat.

According to details, one teacher , one student and a clerk were tested positive for Covid-19 in Government High school ( boys) Kharmatoo.

Two cases including one teacher and one student were tested positive in Government Girls High School Kharmatoo.

All staff has been informed to quarantine themselves.

The district Government imposed micro smart lock down and both schools were closed till further orders as per provincial government policy.